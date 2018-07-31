How non-verbal language cues can impact marketers

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is digital body language?

Ben Barris, CEO, Decibel: Digital body language refers to every interaction and gesture a user makes on a website or app, ranging from how fast and at which angles they move their mouse, where they click, hover and scroll to device rotations, the rate at which they tap, where they pinch, and more.



Kristina: How can a marketer know which mouse clicks are positive/engaging for customers vs. negative/not engaging?

Ben: Decibel's team of data scientists have spent several years studying digital customer behavior to better understand what hundreds of types of online user interactions mean. Some behaviors indicate a positive experience while others are a big indicator of a negative experience. One behavior, multi-click, which refers to when a user rapidly clicks or taps on an on-page element on a website or app, denoting a frustrated experience. Another indicator of a negative experience happens when a user exhibits bird's nest behavior, rapid mouse movements around the screen trying to find something or click a link, but unable to. Positive behavior, i.e. that a user is engaged with a website, might be when a user scrolls slowly down a page, or spends time clicking through different web pages. With the ability to automatically surface these behaviors and nature of an experience, digital teams can easily understand the impact positive vs negative experiences have on their websites and apps.



Kristina: Can merchants and marketers employ digital body language strategies to better understand the engagement level of the content on their sites?

Ben: Yes, another pattern in digital body language identified by Decibel is mouse reading behavior. Reading refers to when a user directly follows the content they are reading on a website or app with their mouse, denoting an engaged user experience. Mouse reading behavior is a very useful metric for measuring how your customers respond to different messaging, and for identifying what they are most interested in on the page.

Kristina: How can online merchants employ digital body language strategies to better understand their customers?

Ben: Measuring digital body language is essential for gaining insight into and benchmarking user sentiment at scale, which lays the foundation for increasing digital experience maturity and improving customer lifetime value. Online marketers can use digital body language strategies - such as the user behavior patterns identified above - to understand whether the user is satisfied or dissatisfied with the brand's website. Measuring the "why" behind user experience offers brands insight into what consumers are looking for, beyond how many minutes they spent on a website or where they bounce. It looks into how they interact on the website - everything that happens between the clicks - offering both a metric to benchmark behavior against and to update content or fix errors in real-time to improve the customer experience.

Tags: advertising, advertising tips, Decibel, digital body language, ecommerce, non-verbal advertising cues