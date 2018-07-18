How marketers can win with AI

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How important is data in the social space?

Lou Jordano, CMO, Crimson Hexagon: Data is not only incredibly important in the social space, it is the social space in many ways. What is social media if not a huge collection of consumer data? The conversations themselves, of course, but also the metadata about who's posting and the trends and patterns that emerge in aggregate. From a consumer perspective, social media is a way to connect with friends, keep up with the news and share thoughts on brands, products and pretty much anything else. But for brands, social media is a vast pool of consumer data that can help them better understand consumer behavior and preferences. In other words, social media data forms the world's biggest focus group of consumers discussing, almost literally, everything under the sun. I don't think I need to explain why this is important for brands.

Kristina: Are brands and marketers using social data appropriately? Why/why not?

Lou: Some are, some aren't. All too often, what I'm seeing is that marketers and brands are stuck tracking outdated and simplistic metrics in terms of social data -- likes, followers, and simple share of voice. These metrics are still important (especially for tracking engagement and campaign performance) but they are incredibly limited. Instead, I encourage marketers to think bigger. Not just how our social channels are performing, but how is our brand perception changing in the market, how is my target audience evolving over time, am I losing ground to my competitors, what consumer trends should I incorporate into my marketing, and so much more. All of these questions can be answered using social data, but too many brands are stuck in the outdated world of engagement tracking. At its best, social data isn't about reporting on social media, it's about uncovering insights from it.

Kristina: How can brands better use AI?

Lou: This one is easy: to learn more about their customers. There are so many consumer conversations available online that can give brands a much deeper understanding of their target market, but most companies are too daunted by the sheer size of that dataset that they don't even know where to start. They know that online consumer conversations as well as their own internal customer data contain incredibly valuable insights, but they're trapped. This is where brands would be well served by adopting AI. It's a huge competitive advantage, and I'm amazed by how many brands -- even some of the world's biggest, most popular and most forward-thinking brands -- haven't yet tapped into AI for consumer insights.

