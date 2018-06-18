Study: Push notifications + Email = App Engagement

by Kristina Knight

The data is part of Leanplum's new report Not Your Grandma's Email: The Transformation fo Email in a Mobile World. In addition to the increase in app engagement, researchers also found that consumers who open emails have about 40% more app sessions per week than those who don't open their emails, an indicator that the content of email messages needs to be highly targeted and relevant to keep those open numbers high.

"Forward-looking brands have recognized that in a mobile-first world email cannot be siloed from the data that apps provide," said Joyce Solano, SVP of Global Marketing at Leanplum. "Leanplum's latest Mobile Marketing Trends report validates the importance of understanding user behavior in your email campaigns so you can successfully orchestrate with other mobile channels such as push notifications and fuel marketing engagement."

Other interesting findings from the Leanplum report include:

▪ Email messages are pushing re-engagement as much as 50% higher for dormant app users

▪ Less engaged app users are more likely to unsubscribe due to frequent emails

▪ Mobile app engagement was 3x higher for users targeted with a combination of push notifications and email messaging

Just how important is the app economy? AppAnnie's data shows that apps pushed just over $18 billion in revenue during Q1 of 2018

The complete Leanplum report can be accessed here.

Tags: app engagement, email marketing, Leanplum, loyalty marketing, mobile engagement, mobile marketing