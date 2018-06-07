BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : June 07, 2018


Study: Connected TVs, data driving video

In the video space, connected televisions and the adoption of data-driven video are driving adoption. That's the word from Innovid's new report, which shows that consumers are more engaged with data-driven video content than campaigns that aren't targeted.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found a 63% engagement lift for brands using data-driven video strategies; they also found a 58% increase in the use of data strategies from marketers in the video space. This trend, say some experts, will drive an increase in the transparency of video campaigns.

"The media industry is facing numerous challenges when it comes to transparency, measurement, fragmentation and scalable reach, and we've really seen this come to a head in the past year," said Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst, TV[R]EV. "As brands and agencies turn to data-driven video with personalized messaging, visibility into video advertising performance and measurement will become extremely important, particularly in the era of CTV."

Other interesting findings from the Video That Resonates in a Connected World report include:

▪ 237% increase in the use of customized interactive campaigns (YoY)
▪ Mobile video impressions are now higher than PC impressions
▪ Connected TV impressions increased 178% (YoY)

"The most exciting part of this annual study is seeing the market trends reveal themselves in our data - and this year it's certainly evident with the hyper growth of connected TV advertising and the adoption of data-driven video marketing across all screens," said Beth-Ann Eason, President, Innovid. "We always knew a change would come, but we're seeing it happen now at an unprecedented pace."

The full Innovid report can be accessed here.

Tags: data-driven video, Innovid, video marketing, video marketing content, video marketing trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/06/study-connected-tvs-data-driving-video.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.