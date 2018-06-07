Study: Connected TVs, data driving video

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found a 63% engagement lift for brands using data-driven video strategies; they also found a 58% increase in the use of data strategies from marketers in the video space. This trend, say some experts, will drive an increase in the transparency of video campaigns.

"The media industry is facing numerous challenges when it comes to transparency, measurement, fragmentation and scalable reach, and we've really seen this come to a head in the past year," said Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst, TV[R]EV. "As brands and agencies turn to data-driven video with personalized messaging, visibility into video advertising performance and measurement will become extremely important, particularly in the era of CTV."

Other interesting findings from the Video That Resonates in a Connected World report include:

▪ 237% increase in the use of customized interactive campaigns (YoY)

▪ Mobile video impressions are now higher than PC impressions

▪ Connected TV impressions increased 178% (YoY)

"The most exciting part of this annual study is seeing the market trends reveal themselves in our data - and this year it's certainly evident with the hyper growth of connected TV advertising and the adoption of data-driven video marketing across all screens," said Beth-Ann Eason, President, Innovid. "We always knew a change would come, but we're seeing it happen now at an unprecedented pace."

The full Innovid report can be accessed here.

Tags: data-driven video, Innovid, video marketing, video marketing content, video marketing trends