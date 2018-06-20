Study: 40% using phones for video capture

by Kristina Knight

Mobile phones may soon push past video cameras as Americans' chief way to capture video. That, according to new data out from Air, which found that 40% are already using phones as their sole video capture option.

But perhaps the most interesting factoid from the research is that about one-third of Americans aren't backing up their smartphones (32%). When polled, 50% said that they have lost a mobile phone in the past and of those, 70% lost all the content on those phones. This indicates that consumers should be better informed about options for cloud storage for their mobile devices. Of those who are using mobile phones to capture video, 42% are women and 28% are men. Researchers also found that women are more likely than men to delete content when their phones are filling up (65% vs. 48%).

Other interesting findings from the Air survey include:

*32% of consumers would record more/longer videos if storage wasn't an issue

*40% would like better quality from smartphone video recordings

*93% don't know that video settings can be changed within phones, as most phones have 4K video recording ability

"It's tempting to believe that as the storage capacity on our phones increases so too does our ability to record videos. In reality, video quality is rapidly increasing so the average smartphone in 2018 can hold less video than a single VHS tape from 25 years ago," said Tyler Strand, CTO, Air.

Researchers surveyed 1000 US adults to come to their results.

