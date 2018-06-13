Report: Smartphones driving email orders

by Kristina Knight

Yes LifecyleMarketing's Q1 2018 Email Benchmark Report found that smartphones are now responsible for 35% of email-driven revenue. This is the first time that revenue from smartphones topped the one-third mark. One thing that might be helping to increase purchase rates is an overall decline in the number of sends; after the busy holiday seasons email sends decreased by about 29% (QoQ), while open rates increased about 6%.

"After the holiday shopping season has died down, marketers can start the year off right by leveraging email as the focal point for a well-informed multi-channel engagement strategy," said Michael Iaccarino, president of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "If marketers can master mobile now and incorporate additional touchpoints through flexible technology and intuitive functionalities, they can set themselves up for success for the upcoming holiday shopping season, especially as the number of mobile shoppers continues to grow."

Other interesting findings from the Yes LifecycleMarketing benchmark report include:

▪ 22% of subscribers are "inactive"

▪ Click-to-Open rates for newsletters are 40% higher than standard emails; Newsletters have a 12% CTO rate

▪ Average Order Value (AOV) remains higher on PCs than mobile devices

"While we're seeing more email-driven purchases on smartphones, the size of these orders still trails behind those from desktops, indicating that marketers haven't fully cracked the mobile code," said Jim Sturm, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Marketers must prioritize improving the mobile shopping experience in 2018 to bridge the gap between mobile and desktop AOV. In doing so, they can drive significant revenue and maximize the ROI from the email channel."

Tags: advertising, email content trends, email marketing, mobile marketing, smartphone trends, Yes LifecycleMarketing