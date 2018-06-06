Report: Merchants banking on LBS to convert

by Kristina Knight

The report, Driving In Store Traffic and Purchases Through Digital Channels, found that 71% of merchants surveyed are currently using location based strategies, with 63% using location data for email and notification marketing efforts. Just over half (52%) are using location data in video/images and 'eight time' engagement efforts.

What's more, merchants say these efforts are having a positive impact on their campaign results.

"Location-based digital initiatives are having a big impact before and during the shopping experience," said Ramon Castillo, Director -International IT and Global Planning at Costco Wholesale Corporation. "It is now a big driver in getting customers to our stores as we can influence customers with attractive promotions and create a sense of urgency."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 79% of merchants use third-party data providers to collect location data

▪ 60% use location data to provide customers localized product search results

▪ 65% use location data to offer customer's mapping options to physical stores

▪ 60% use location data to create localized social media accounts

"Impactful brand marketing is no longer just about reaching the right person at the right time; the content of the message also needs to be tailored for the right place. Location information allows retailers to go beyond generalized understandings of consumer behavior and develop quality, right-time and place personalized experiences," said Gil Larsen, VP Americas, Blis.

The full report can be accessed here.

