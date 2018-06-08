Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : June 08, 2018
Expert: Why email will continue to be key for marketers
Both Gmail and Yahoo have announced upgrades to their mail platforms recently, with most of the updates being made with consumers in mind. However, happier customer can equate to better email campaign performance. We asked a digital expert how these changes might impact marketers moving forward.
Kristina: Why are these updates important for email marketing, as a whole?
Len Shneyder, VP of Industry Relations, SendGrid: Yahoo! Is one of the largest mailbox providers on the planet--the application and platform is used around the world so any kind of improvements to the usability of the platform is a positive step to retaining customers and ensuring high levels of content engagement. Now, if you stop and consider the forward-looking vision of Marcel Becker, a product manager for Oath working on email, then you can let yourself get excited that both marketers and users are set to experience a renaissance in terms of features and functionality as he wants to improve the value of every message sent and delivered. Email really is the bridge between companies and people--as a repository for our online and offline lives, we've come to rely on it and should benefit from the improvement of the platform and channel.
Kristina; How is email marketing continuing to perform for marketers and what will the impact of email be for 2018?
Len: Email continues to be the single best ROI of any digital channel--because the channel is 'known' meaning we need opt-in and can build robust customer profiles. Marketers can create rich and personalized experiences that start in the inbox but have the ability to travel across channels. We've never seen a year where email has contracted thus we are quite positive that it will continue to grow. Every startup turns to email as a cost effective means of communicating with early users, and handling their earliest transactional messaging needs. This baseline engagement turns into measured marketing as the startup evolves into a growth stage company. Email is an evolutionary process starting early in a company's growth trajectory, with the ability to become highly sophisticated, data driven experiences.
