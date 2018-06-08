Expert: Why email will continue to be key for marketers

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Why are these updates important for email marketing, as a whole?

Len Shneyder, VP of Industry Relations, SendGrid: Yahoo! Is one of the largest mailbox providers on the planet--the application and platform is used around the world so any kind of improvements to the usability of the platform is a positive step to retaining customers and ensuring high levels of content engagement. Now, if you stop and consider the forward-looking vision of Marcel Becker, a product manager for Oath working on email, then you can let yourself get excited that both marketers and users are set to experience a renaissance in terms of features and functionality as he wants to improve the value of every message sent and delivered. Email really is the bridge between companies and people--as a repository for our online and offline lives, we've come to rely on it and should benefit from the improvement of the platform and channel.

Kristina; How is email marketing continuing to perform for marketers and what will the impact of email be for 2018?

Len: Email continues to be the single best ROI of any digital channel--because the channel is 'known' meaning we need opt-in and can build robust customer profiles. Marketers can create rich and personalized experiences that start in the inbox but have the ability to travel across channels. We've never seen a year where email has contracted thus we are quite positive that it will continue to grow. Every startup turns to email as a cost effective means of communicating with early users, and handling their earliest transactional messaging needs. This baseline engagement turns into measured marketing as the startup evolves into a growth stage company. Email is an evolutionary process starting early in a company's growth trajectory, with the ability to become highly sophisticated, data driven experiences.

