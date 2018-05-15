Studies highlight importance of trust, store experience

by Kristina Knight

First, from Kelton Research and SheerID, new data indicates that most consumers now prefer direct, consent-based marketing messages rather than having third party data providers track their online moves. Researchers with the Privacy, Personalization, and Promotions report found that fewer than 10% of consumers want brands to collect their information from social media and other websites. They further found that most consumers will shop less often with brands and lose trust with brands that don't maintain the exclusivity of their offers.

"Based on the findings, brands have so much to be excited about, but only if they can earn and hold their customers' trust," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "This is a wake-up call: as Americans insist on more transparency into how their data is used, it's incumbent upon brands to get the privacy piece right and establish more integrity in customer relationships, particularly when delivering highly personalized offers."

Meanwhile, new data out from BigCommerce shows that, with Millennials quickly overtaking the Boomer generation, merchants need to update their store experiences. According to the report by 2020 Millennials will account for about 30% of retail purchasing, and Millennials are quite different when it comes to shopping preferences than their older counterparts.

The full report can be found here.

For example, just over half of Millennials (52%) are loyal to at least 6 brands; only about one-third of Boomers are. Researchers also found that the digital experience will become more important, that is because nearly two-thirds (65%) of Millennials are using voice assistants for online searches, and because they're using more stores that started online, like Fabletics and Warby Parker.

