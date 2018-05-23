Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 23, 2018
Report: App impressions up 84% for Q1
Mobile continues its steady pace, with some areas of mobile seeing significant growth over the past year. According to data just released by PubMatic, global app impressions increased more than 80% from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018.
Meanwhile, global app inventory increased a more modest 28% YoY. PubMatic's report shows that apps now account for most mobile impressions, holding a 59% share.
Much of the latest growth spurt is due to new mobile options like header bidding where volumes increased 70% YoY and an overall growth rate of 110% YoY. PubMatic's Q1 QMI report shows significant growth in this area, as well as significant growth for PMP and open exchange.
"With advancements in monetization technology, such as server-side header bidding integrations, app developers can now experiment with their demand partner setups to find the optimal yield," explained Nishant Khatri, VP of product management, ad serving at PubMatic and board member of the IAB Mobile Marketing Center of Excellence. "We are proud to be at the forefront of programmatic innovation, proving not only increased monetization opportunities but also improved user experience, particularly for impressions served on handheld devices."
PubMatic's data further shows:
⁃ Mobile PMP eCPMs showed a 170% premium vs. Open Exchange premiums
⁃ Tech, News, Entertainment led mobile verticals
⁃ PMP impressions increased 43% YoY
⁃ Open Exchange impressions increased 56% YoY
The full PubMatic report can be accessed here.
Tags: advertising, mobile ad trends, mobile advertising, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, PubMatic
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: App impressions up 84% for Q1
- Top 4 tips to protect against ecomm fraud
- What Google's changes to political advertising rules mean for businesses
- Amazon, Google key for shoppers 'just looking'
- Expert: What brands can expect from GDPR
- Expert IDs lessons merchants can learn from Toys "R" Us closure
- Studies highlight importance of trust, store experience
- Report: Ecomm important for B2B brands
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers