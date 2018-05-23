Report: App impressions up 84% for Q1

by Kristina Knight

Meanwhile, global app inventory increased a more modest 28% YoY. PubMatic's report shows that apps now account for most mobile impressions, holding a 59% share.

Much of the latest growth spurt is due to new mobile options like header bidding where volumes increased 70% YoY and an overall growth rate of 110% YoY. PubMatic's Q1 QMI report shows significant growth in this area, as well as significant growth for PMP and open exchange.

"With advancements in monetization technology, such as server-side header bidding integrations, app developers can now experiment with their demand partner setups to find the optimal yield," explained Nishant Khatri, VP of product management, ad serving at PubMatic and board member of the IAB Mobile Marketing Center of Excellence. "We are proud to be at the forefront of programmatic innovation, proving not only increased monetization opportunities but also improved user experience, particularly for impressions served on handheld devices."

PubMatic's data further shows:

⁃ Mobile PMP eCPMs showed a 170% premium vs. Open Exchange premiums

⁃ Tech, News, Entertainment led mobile verticals

⁃ PMP impressions increased 43% YoY

⁃ Open Exchange impressions increased 56% YoY

The full PubMatic report can be accessed here.

