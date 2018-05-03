Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : May 03, 2018
Expert: Security settings brands should implement now
With news out that while Americans haven't left Facebook in droves after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but that these consumers do want enhanced security measures from brands, BizReport asked one digital expert which security settings should be implemented.
Kristina: What is the ultimate fallout, in your opinion, of the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Eric Berry, CEO & Co-Founder, TripleLift: The Facebook / Cambridge Analytica scandal will result in Facebook, and maybe Google, exposing additional privacy controls for individuals and shutting off more and more third-party access. Third-parties don't impact the core of either company's business - which is leveraging the data it collects to improve advertising outcomes. It is in the interest of both Facebook and Google to shift the narrative away from harvesting PII towards their limiting access to that data, meaning the walled gardens will see their relative data advantages grow, subject to an ever-present regulatory Sword of Damocles. It is increasingly likely with each scandal that Facebook and Google will fall subject to new regulations, but it will be a long time before we see any practical effects.
Kristina: What are 3 or 4 enhanced privacy settings/controls that digital brands, like Facebook and Google, must begin implementing?
Eric: Additional privacy controls include more control over the type of information that is collected, its retention period, the channels of information collection. For example, on site, around the web, etc, and whether the data may be made available to third-party partners.
Tags: advertising, consumer security, data privacy, data security, ecommerce, mobile marketing, search marketing, social marketing, TripleLift
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Forecast: App spending to top $150b mark
- Expert: Security settings brands should implement now
- Study: Search spend, engagement up
- Reports: How Americans are reacting to Cambridge Analytica
- Expert: Brands must increase customer privacy
- Top 3 tips to a better subscription strategy
- Expert IDs mistakes SMBs make about privacy
- Forecast: Video ad spend to increase
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers