Amazon, Google key for shoppers 'just looking'

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Avionos' Enabling Experience-Driven Commerce Anytime, Anywhere report found that 33% of browsing shoppers begin with Amazon; 32% with Google. And, while social networks are key for some shoppers, influencers aren't.

The research shows that more than half (63%) of shoppers have made a purchase because of an ad/product they saw on social media, but 60% of them have not made a purchase because of a celebrity or influencer endorsing a product.

"[Brands and retailers] need to constantly revamp their business models to stay relevant and competitive. This requires a focus on experience-driven commerce in which retailers create memorable interactions and shoppable moments for consumers across touchpoints. Retailers need to evaluate content strategies, personalization rules, marketing campaigns and use of emerging technologies," write the report authors.

Other interesting findings from the survey of more than 1,400 digital shoppers include the fact that most (63%) prefer buying big ticket items - like furniture or electronics - in a physical store.

Researchers also looked at shoppers who were in-market for a specific product, and found that just over half (51%) are 'most likely' to complete an 'intentional purchase' via mobile or desktop device, and that shoppers with a specific item in mind are more likely to begin with Amazon (38%) than Google (22%).

