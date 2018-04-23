Top 3 tips to improve personalization without infringing privacy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: You believe the reaction to Cambridge Analytica is an overreaction. Why?

Dmitri Lisitski, CEO & Co-Founder, Influ2: As an industry, I think we overreacted a bit to this news and will now have to face the repercussions of that. Obviously, a private data breach is serious, but we haven't seen users start massively leaving Facebook. Facebook has already imposed additional limitations within their ad tools that are harmful for both, advertisers AND users. For example, third-party data usage will be prohibited, which in practice means less accurate and more annoying advertising. Nobody is going to benefit from this. We need to find a way to make privacy a priority while still delivering a positive experience for users and advertisers.

Kristina: What are your best three strategies to offer personalized/targeted online experiences without infringing on customer privacy?

Dmitri: Strategy #1: One seriously underestimated channel for online targeting is LinkedIn. You can easily use it for personalization as well as targeting.

For example, segment your audience by their location (country), job title and vertical (industry) they are in. This will give you a wide enough audience to create a campaign, yet narrow enough to create a personalized message.

Yes, message is as important in online targeting as segmentation. We often forget about what comes after targeting - proper messaging. Use the information you have about your target to create a unique and relevant message. If you are talking to people in HR, tell them what you can do specifically for them, don't use your general messages otherwise your ad is just adding to the informational noise.

We have to use customer data to make advertising safe, relevant and useful, not creepy.

Strategy #2: Smart retargeting is another way to use customer data for the good. Smart retargeting implies that instead of showing your website visitors a banner with a product they already bought, you can target them with an emotionally appealing message.

Segment your website visitors by the time since their last visit, then customize your messages on ads. For example, "We've missed you this week! P.S. New shoes collection is in..." or "We haven't seen you since winter! Spring Collection 2018 is here!"

Again, it has to bring some value to a customer - emotion, information - then you are using customer data right. You are helping, not manipulating.

Strategy #3: Use person-based advertisements to deliver meaningful and safe one-on-one messages. This approach focuses on what users are truly interested in, which makes it easier for you to reach out with the right message.

