BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Social Marketing : April 20, 2018


Top 3 tips to create an influencer marketing strategy

The recent data situation between Facebook and Cambridge Analytics has brought the conversation surrounding consumer privacy to the forefront of many marketing conversations. We asked an digital expert how brands, taking the data concerns brought about into consideration, can create an influencer marketing strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What impact to you believe the Cambridge Analytica situation is having on digital marketing?

Ted Dhanik, CEO, engage:BDR: Consumers are rightfully upset about the situation, and I expect many brands to respond by shifting spend away from Facebook, in line with the response to YouTube's recent brand-safety issues. A great option for brands shifting budgets is influencer marketing, where targeting is done around content niches and is clear to consumers.

Kristina: You have said that influencers can be key to consumer engagement. How can marketers create an influencer marketing strategy while still protecting consumer privacy?

Ted: Be strict about relevance and fit: influencer marketing targets niche audiences, so fit is of key importance. Your brand will be best received if it is intuitive to the audience, so make sure you aren't just looking at numbers around reach.

Audit engagement: For influencers of any size, it is important to look at engagement metrics and understand how their audience interacts with posts. Someone might have millions of followers, but it's important to look more deeply at how often people like, comment, view videos, and respond to stories. Additionally, the nature of this interaction is important. Do the comments follow patterns that feel like spam? If so, keep looking.

Make use of available tools: influencer marketing is a high-touch process, so you should take advantage of efficiencies where you can, whether that is using analytics tools for quick statistical snapshots, or working with independent platforms who offer curated rosters that are pre-vetted.

Tags: advertising tips, engage:bdr, influencer marketing, marketing strategy, social marketing, social marketing strategy










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/04/top-3-tips-to-create-an-influencer-marketing-strategy.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.