BizReport : Advertising : April 19, 2018
Top 3 tips for stronger, voice-assist search strategy
AI and voice assistants continue to grow in popularity, both for home use and business, which is leading more marketers into the AI space. But, how can brands ensure their search strategy is optimized for this new tech? Here are three tips.
Get to know your buyers
"If the majority of your buyers don't fall into the 39 million people with smart speakers, voice-assisted search probably isn't right for your brand. At least not right now. Before preparing a voice-assisted search strategy, take a good look at your consumers and ask yourself if this will make their journey easier. If it won't, move on. But, don't stop looking at how other brands are using this strategy because it's only growing," said Lynne Capozzi, CMO, Acquia.
Continue to offer immersive experiences
"Even though you can't share a coupon or a flashy logo with a customer via voice, you can still provide a unique buyer experience. Think about the traditional ways you market and how those can translate to voice. Does content marketing usually work for your brand? Try it out. For example, the state of Georgia is using the "AskGeorgiaGov" Alexa skill to help residents find information on government services faster and easier than ever before. Instead of waiting in line at the local department of motor vehicles office or calling the hotline, users can simply ask Alexa "How do I transfer my out-of-state license?" and receive an answer within seconds," said Capozzi.
Create realistic goals
"If you create a voice-assisted search strategy and think 90 percent of your sales will come from this channel, you'll likely be disappointed. Begin to experiment with this technology and even try some A/B testing to determine if your messages are doing better via voice, mobile app or browser. If you don't see the results you want after one or two tries, don't give up. You need to explore the technology for a longer period of time to conduct a detailed analysis. Only then you can make an informed decision on whether or not voice-enabled tech is right for your brand," said Capozzi.
Tags: Acquia, advertising, mobile marketing, search marketing, voice assisted marketing, voice assisted search
