Top 3 tips for a stronger behavioral data strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Are you seeing more businesses invest in customer behavior/behavioral data?

Kathleen Hickey, marketing manager, Usabilla: Behavioral data is the key to innovation for customer experience. To provide an excellent customer experience, you need to understand the microsegments of your customer's journey. Without behavioral data, companies fail to understand the specific and nuanced segments and where they need to improve. Customer-centricity and customer experience separate the most innovative businesses from the rest, so more businesses are investing in customer behavioral data in order to provide best-in-class user experiences.

Kristina: How can brands better incorporate behavioral data?

Kathleen: When you combine customer behavioral data with your Voice of Customer (VoC) data, you capture your customer's digital body language. Behavioral data acts as your eyes and ears on digital channels. It allows you to understand exactly where users are experiencing friction or unhappiness. According to research in a recent Gallup study, "organizations that leverage customer behavior data to generate behavioral insights outperform peers by 85 percent in sales growth and more than 25 percent in gross margin." By incorporating behavioral data into your digital strategy, you improve your customer journey and increase overall customer happiness. This results in increased revenue and customer lifetime value.

A common roadblock to incorporating behavioral data is information silo. Traditionally, one or two teams capture and distribute behavioral data, but most teams should have access to these insights, from marketing to IT to even a company's C-suite. To improve your customer experience architecture, you need buy-in from various stakeholders. In fact, digital transformation only happens when a digital strategy is implemented across your entire organization. So, it's vital to break down silos and share behavioral insights across as many departments as possible.

Kristina: What seems to be the disconnect between collecting behavioral data and implementing the data?

Kathleen: The disconnect many companies face between collecting and implementing behavioral data comes from a lack of process and iteration. When organizations fail to establish an iterative and continuous process, their customer experience falls flat. To avoid this, companies need to ask, analyze and act. Constantly ask your users about their experience, allowing them to provide qualitative feedback. Use behavioral data to analyze the qualitative insights you capture, and make changes on your site according to what you find. Then prioritize experiments based on business value, your customers' needs and the resources you have available. Above all else, don't be afraid to fail. The only real failure is not taking risks on the insights and hypothesis you form.

Kristina: What are your top three tips for creating a behavioral data strategy?

Kathleen: Humanize your brand

Traditional market surveys are long and robotic. Take the time to write your emails, surveys, and digital dialogue in language that not only matches your brand, but also humanizes your business.. Users will be far more likely to engage, and you'll be able to capture a richer behavioral data and insights.

Build a cohort

Break down silos by sharing feedback with various stakeholders by assembling a team of various managers and leaders to check in every few weeks. One key person should bring behavioral insights which the team can use to strategize for subsequent iterations of your digital strategy.

Listen, don't just hear

When it comes to behavioral data, it's easy to simply take insights at face value. But, this is the customer we're talking about, he or she is complex and not every data point is exactly as it appears. This means you need to dig deeper into quantitative insights, look for patterns and be sure to constantly capture qualitative insights.

