BizReport : Advertising : April 24, 2018
Study: Digital security remains complicated
Two factor authentication, increasing password strength, network firewall protection. These are all security measures most businesses and merchants have in their arsenal, and yet digital threats remain high. In fact, the overall security landscape remains quite complicated for brands, according to new data out from Akamai.
Akamai has released the latest State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insights Report for Spring 2018 and among the more interesting findings is this: IoT botnets are evolving, moving from DDOS attacks to crypto-mining and ransomware distribution. And, they're hard to find if departments aren't communicating well.
To protect, Akamai's experts believe brands need to communication more between departments. According to the report teams that collaborate to find security threats have more success is containing threats to their business.
"Siloed understanding of attacks against individual systems isn't enough for defenders to prepare for today's complicated threat landscape," said Yuriy Yuzifovich, Director of Data Science, Threat Intelligence, Akamai. "Communicating with varying platforms is critical when acquiring knowledge across teams, systems and data sets. We believe that the DNS queries that our service provides act as a strategic component to arming security teams with the proper data necessary for that big picture view of the threat landscape."
Other interesting findings from the security analysis include:
• Consumers' interest in cryptocurrency has led to an increase in cryptominers
• Fraudsters used WPAD protocols to create 'man in the middle' attacks on Windows systems over the 2017 holiday season
• Malware creators are collecting social logins, which are then used to access consumer financial information
Full findings from the report can be accessed here.
Tags: Akamai, digital security, internet security, online security, smb security, SMB trends
