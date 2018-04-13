Study: Consumers want control of data

by Kristina Knight

That's the word from new Vision Critical data; researchers polled more than 1,000 consumers and found that 58% 'respond better' to more personalized experiences, but 42% want to control how their data is collected and then stored.

What's more, fewer than 20% of consumers surveyed say they 'are comfortable' with brands or businesses using third part services to collect data; most (80%), however, are comfortable with brands who ask them directly for their data/preferences.

"With every public violation of consumer trust, be it through misuse of data or external threats, consumers today are paying more attention to the data they share, what organizations they share it with, and how it will be used," said Scott Miller, CEO, Vision Critical. "In conducting this study, it was confirmed that customers are willing to provide personal information in exchange for highly personalized experiences, as long as companies are willing to be transparent and direct about how they collect and use it. With this knowledge, brands should use thoughtful tactics when sourcing personal information, ensuring that there is an equal exchange of value for consumers and businesses alike."

Researchers further found that nearly half (41%) of consumers surveyed are 'willing to share' their personal information if they'll then receive faster customer service resolutions, more personalized services, or offers.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, customer data, customer data trends, Vision Critical