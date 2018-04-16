BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : April 16, 2018


Report: Shoppers want better experiences, now

According to one new report physical retailers must begin adjusting how they approach consumers, starting now. Euclid researchers believe focusing on the experience, and offering in-store shoppers an 'Amazon-like' experience is the key to merchants' success.

by Kristina Knight

"This is sink-or-swim time for physical retailers," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid. "Over-marketing is a huge turn-off to most consumers. New buying models are winning over millennials and others who value modern shopping channels. And shoppers want from physical stores what they get from Amazon: a frictionless buying experience. The question is, will brick and mortar retailers deliver? They're certainly positioned to do that, if they shape the store experience to align with consumers' high expectations for convenience."

Researchers found that just over half of Millennials are now switching seamlessly between buying online (52%) and buying in-store (59%) on a weekly basis; they also note about one-third of Millennials are shopping via subscription services. The reasons for Millennials' shopping habits focus on convenience with 40% reporting they 'often' buy online and pick up in-store. That is because they are focused on 'getting in and getting out' - meaning they aren't browsing for additional purchases.

The report also indicates upping the marketing factor won't influence shoppers - Millennials or not - to shop more often. In fact, more than half of those surveyed said they would unsubscribe from mailing lists that contacted them too often, and 40% saying they would unsubscribe if the mailings weren't relevant to them.

So, what do shoppers want? Pop-up stores are increasing in popularity, but convenience and location remain high on shoppers lists of wants.

The full Euclid data can be found here.

