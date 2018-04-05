Expert: How voice-assist will change how brands engage

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you watching in voice-enabled assisting right now?

Lynne Capozzi, CMO, Acquia: Marketers are paying close attention to consumers' growing reliance on voice-enabled devices, and if they're not, they should be. With nearly 39 million U.S. adults now owning smart speakers, the adoption of this technology won't be stopping anytime soon.



It will be important for marketers to keep a close eye on the development of voice-enabled applications for commerce. The brands and merchants who take the lead in voice-enabled shopping will have a significant competitive advantage. As buyers begin to explore shopping channels outside browsers and mobile apps, marketers need to adapt.

Kristina: How are voice-assistants going to impact marketers over the next 3-5 years?

Lynne: As consumers get more comfortable with voice-enabled devices, brands need to consider what this trend means for their marketing strategies. Simply put, consumers are busy, and voice-enabled tech like Amazon's Alexa makes it easier for them to do routine tasks, from playing a song to ordering a pizza. Voice-enabled tech will likely make it far more difficult for brands to be 'discovered' by consumers (unless they are the first brand recommended by Alexa). Marketers are going to need to get creative in order to reach consumers via this new channel.

Kristina: How can marketers ensure they're getting the most from their Google Home/Alexa/Apple devices?

Lynne: To get the most out of this technology, marketers need to find the sweet spot that exists between traditional messaging and this logo-less space. Marketers will need to make it easy for consumers to search for their products using voice commands, and they'll also need to track these interactions just like they do online. The only way to improve the customer experience across all channels is to look at the different actions the customer makes throughout their journey and to use this data to deliver personalized, contextual messages. Above all, brands will need to continue to look at customers as individuals. While a certain channel may work for one buyer, a different channel could be a better choice for another buyer - even if they're in the same household. To tap into the mind of the consumer, marketers should think about how they're personally using voice-enabled devices in their daily lives. In the next few years, it will be critical for marketers to communicate with buyers via these types of channels to make it easier and faster for consumers to get what they want.

Tags: Acquia, advertising, AI advertising, mobile marketing, voice assist advertising