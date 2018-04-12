Carriers: Top 3 tips to a stronger customer content strategy

by Kristina Knight

Repaint the Device

"Carriers are one of the 3 potential "artists," along with OEMs and O/S developers that have the influence on the device to redesign the unlock and swipe/share experience," said Jon Jackson, Founder and CEO, Mobile Posse. "Today we either see the last app we were in or a home screen full of icons to sift through. After almost 11 years, it's time we pick up the paintbrushes and give the user something better! Intersect the user journey with a meaningful proactive content experience, and the result will be better customer engagement, satisfaction, and brand loyalty."

Timing is everything

"It's about when not want," said Jackson. "Carriers have access to a ton of data on how smartphone users navigate the mobile journey. It's time they use those analytics to better understand when they are looking to kill time. By using artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics phones should learn our content behavior and daily schedules, and serve up content appropriately. For example, they'll deliver content we love when when have the time to enjoy it - like our team's baseball scores in the morning, email when we get to the office, world news during our coffee break, and a trivia game for the train ride home. We may also get reminders about our ride share and tomorrow's weather before we go to bed."

K.I.S.S: Keep It Short and Sweet

"The median mobile session is only 30 seconds long. That means there is tons of opportunity to engage the mobile user with short form content - in easily digestible chunks. While other content sites try and battle for the occasions where people have more time to engage in media, carriers should go after the low-hanging fruit and own these short mobile engagement opportunities. These micro-mobile moments are there for the taking," said Jackson.

