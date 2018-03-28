Survey: Most shoppers want in-store returns

by Kristina Knight

Researchers also found that most shoppers are adamant about two-day shipping options. The data also found that most (65%) shoppers research products online before making a purchase and that women 5x as likely to return an online-purchased-product in-store than shipping it back.

As to what influences a shopper to finalize a purchase, researchers found that about one-third say where products are made influences their purchase decisions, and that 'ethical manufacturing' is also a buying factor.

"Consumer expectations are changing, and our survey results reinforce that manufacturers will want to revisit their planning, supply chain and distribution strategies to enure they are meeting the consumers' needs," said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications division, CGS. "Our BlueCherry software is helping brands manage these ongoing supply chain challenges, ultimately allowing them to reduce time to market and retain valuable customers."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 40% are interested in the ethics of how products are made, including sustainability issues

• 45% of Gen Xers and 40% of Boomers 'will pay more' for sustainable products

• 72% want online purchases shipped to their home but 74% want in-store return options

The CGS 2018 Retail Survey infographic can be found here.

