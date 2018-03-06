Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 06, 2018
Survey: Consumers will share info for better experiences
In the ecommerce game, personal data will become a bigger buzzword. That is, according to Episerver, because more consumers are willing to give up their personal information in exchange for a better - i.e. more targeted - online shopping experience.
Episerver's new report, Reimagining Commerce: Global Findings, found that nearly all (87%) of shoppers are willing to share their personal data for a better digital shopping experience, and that most (95%) have stopped an online purchase in the past because their data was incorrect or incomplete. This indicates merchants need to do a thorough job of collecting and analyzing data before putting it to use.
"With people shopping online more often, we're seeing that they've come to expect personalized, seamless experiences, and they're disappointed when those expectations aren't met," said Joey Moore, director of product marketing at Episerver. "To earn customer trust and loyalty, retailers need to elevate their personalization capabilities beyond product recommendations to include elements like individualized content, user-generated content and experiences that are personalized based on real-time behavior. Those retailers that achieve this level of personalized digital experiences will succeed in the Amazon era."
The report further found:
• 35% of first-time website visitors are there for product research, 29% to compare pricing
• 63% shop online monthly, 23% weekly
• 30% browse merchants via mobile daily, 50% do so weekly
"Online shopping is on the rise worldwide, and customers' expectations of what their shopping experience should feel like is evolving," said Ed Kennedy, director of digital commerce strategy at Episerver. "Brands that are willing to invest in all aspects of the online shopping experience set themselves up for long-term success, while those that focus too heavily on transactions are not accounting for shoppers' diverse expectations and needs. Offering solutions to points of friction such as delivery, gift-giving, and privacy are great ways to earn repeat customers."
Tags: digital shopping trends, ecommerce, ecommerce data, ecommerce trends, Episerver, m:commerce, mobile marketing, mobile shopping
