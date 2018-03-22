Studies underline consumer changes

by Kristina Knight

First, from Valassis, data shows that most shoppers (94%) are using coupons, with 60% saying they 'constantly plan' shopping trips and just over one-third using shopping list apps.

"This year's report proves saving is still a top priority for consumers - the recent analysis from NCH Marketing Services found that consumers saved $3.1 billion in 2017 with CPG coupons," said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. "Our latest Coupon Intelligence Report further demonstrates consumers' willingness to look for value from many sources. To meet these expectations, marketers should keep in mind that today's modern shopper is dynamic, constantly moving between online and offline channels as they plan, shop and save. Providing options across multiple touchpoints whether through mobile savings apps like RetailMeNot and Local Flavor, online or print is key to equipping consumers with the deals they want, at the right time and delivered how they prefer."

The 2K18 Valassis Coupon Intelligence Report can be found here.

Meanwhile, data out from Bond Brand Loyalty finds that most (81%) consumers 'are open to' having their behaviors tracked by favorite brands if that will give them access to more personalized rewards and shopping experiences.

"This year the data shows that loyalty programs continue to heavily influence advocacy, retention and spend. But the loyalty game is changing as evidenced by new players, evolving experiences and increased customer expectations. Regardless of sector, brands need to rethink their current loyalty strategy in order to increase customer engagement and build loyalty," said Bob Macdonald, President and CEO of Bond Brand Loyalty.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 26% are willing to pay more for 'enhanced' loyalty program benefits

• 91% of shopper want to engage with brands across the digital space, including through augmented reality

The Loyalty Report 2018 can be found here.

