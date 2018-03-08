Studies find SMBs optimistic, more remote work expected

by Kristina Knight

According to data from Bank of America more than two-thirds (71%) believe their revenue will increase this year; only about half of non-Hispanic SMB owners agree. Hispanic SMB owners also see the national economy improving over the next year.

Researchers further found that Hispanic business owners are about two times more likely than their counterparts to hire additional staff this year.

"Hispanic small business owners expect robust economic growth, higher revenue and increased hiring in 2018," said Elizabeth Romero, Small Business Central Division executive, Bank of America. "As one of the fastest-growing segments of the small business sector, Hispanic entrepreneurs also anticipate strong long-term growth, and are leveraging digital tools, social media and their community to ensure they continue to flourish in the evolving small business climate."

The full Bank of America report can be found here.

Meanwhile, data out from GlobalWorkplaceAnalytics shows that about half of American workers already have some portion of their job which can be done in a telecommuting capacity, and most (80%) workers say they would like to telecommute at least part time for their business.

Researchers found that work-at-home jobs have grown by more than 100% since 2005, for those at-home workers who are not self-employed; nearly 4 million American workers now telework or telecommute at least half the time.

