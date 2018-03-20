New data reveals digital security issues for businesses

by Kristina Knight

More consumers are heading online to interact with brands, buy products, and research local service providers. Along with those legitimate customers, though, are bots and fraudsters and other nefarious types whose goal is to hack into branded websites. According to new data out from SiteLock at least 18 million websites (globally) are invested with some type of malicious content at any given moment. Fewer than 20% of these are blacklisted by search engines, though, which can put consumers at risk, and put the reputations of the brands they've hacked on the line.

But you believe your site is unhackable because it's up-to-date on spy- and mal-ware? Think again. SiteLock's data shows that about half (46%) of Wordpress sites were malware infected even though they had the latest core updates installed; they also found WordPress sites using plugins were about 2x more likely to be compromised as non-CMS sites.

"As the internet landscape continues to evolve, so do cybercriminals' attack methods. Throughout 2017, cybercriminals became increasingly sophisticated and continued to expand their craft, creating more complex and sneakier malware attacks. In deploying attacks that flew under the radar of unsuspecting website owners, they achieved their goal of maintaining access to infected sites for longer periods of time," write the report authors.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• More than 672,000 malicious files were cleaned weekly in Q4 2017

• 414 pages per site contained XSS vulnerabilities

• On average, SPAM infected sites held more than 300 SPAM files

How should brands react to these dangers? SiteLock recommends businesses invest in a backup strategy that keeps accurate and clean backup files on-hand to replace spammed files, and that businesses invest in malware scanners to routinely look for infected or problematic issues within the website. In addition, they suggest using strong password security and taking the time to update those passwords regularly.

The full SiteLock report can be found here.

