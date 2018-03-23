Expert IDs steps brands should take to increase online security

by Kristina Knight

The full SiteLock report can be found here.

Kristina: What do the results of the study indicate overall for web security?

Jessica Ortega, Product Marketing Specialist, SiteLock: One of the biggest key takeaways from the Q4 2017 report was the noticeable increase in overall effectiveness and efficiency of cyberattack attempts. Fifty-one percent of malware seen in Q4 was heavily obfuscated or randomly generated, indicating that criminal sophistication is increasing. In addition, the research showed that 1 percent of the sites sampled were infected with malware each week. While this might seem like a small number, globally this means roughly 18.5 million websites are likely infected with malicious content at any given moment.

Kristina: What are the biggest threats to SMB web security?

Jessica: The greatest threat to SMB web security is a lack of awareness and action. It's worth repeating that no website is too small to hack. In order to stay ahead of today's ever-evolving cyberthreats, website owners must be proactive about understanding the ins and outs of their website to ensure they have the proper protection in place.

Kristina: What are some steps SMBs should begin taking in light of this data?

Jessica: Although it may seem intimidating, there are a few simple steps small business owners can take to secure their website from potential attacks. First, SMBs should consider dedicated security solutions such as malware scanners and web application firewalls to help mitigate and prevent threats. Based on the research, there's one method of malware detection SMBs should never rely on: a search engine. Search engines perform basic website scans to protect users from harmful websites. While this is done as a courtesy for website owners, it is not the intended purpose of a search engine and is not comprehensive. Many SMBs mistakenly rely on search engines to notify them of malware on their website, but our data shows that only 19 percent of infected websites were blacklisted by search engines in Q4. If a search engine finds malware on a business owner's site, it's already too late -- they will likely be blacklisted and removed from search results.

