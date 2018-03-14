Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 14, 2018
Emailers need to increase engagement
New data out from Return Path underlines a long-held belief about email marketing: the more subscribers are engaged with email content the less likely messages are to end up in spam/junk folders.
Researchers with Return Path studied more than 5 billion emails for their new Hidden Metrics of Email Deliverability report. Among the more interesting findings are these: overall spam placement numbers have increased from 12% in 2015 to 13.5% in 2017, but consumers are more likely than ever to 'rescue' messages which ended up in spam folders.
"In recent years, subscriber engagement signals have become a critical factor in filtering out unwanted email--especially at major mailbox providers like Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo. These providers are constantly looking to improve their customer experience and refine their ability to deliver only wanted messages to the inbox," said Tom Sather, senior director of research at Return Path. "Engagement data can also provide unique insights to help marketers improve deliverability and enhance customer relationships. But unfortunately, many marketers don't track these metrics, and may not even be aware that they're available."
Sather believes email marketers must increase their use of engagement data to better engage their customers moving forward. He went on to say that many emailers aren't using - and some may not know how to find - this type of metric.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Email read rates decreased about 1% YoY, as did email ignore rates
• Banking/Finance, Distribution/Manufacturing, and Insurance hold the lowest spam placement rates; these industries are outperforming benchmarks for subscriber engagement
• Education/NonProfit/Government emails saw a 23% spam placement rating
The full Return Path report can be found here.
Tags: email content, email content tips, email marketing, email marketing tips, email marketing trends, Return Path
