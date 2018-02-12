BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Email Marketing : February 12, 2018


Study results signal importance of mobile for email

For the first time, mobile conversions from email messages are equal to desktop conversions. Both, according to new data out from Yes Lifecycle Marketing, sit a 3.3%, and is one more reason marketers need to be mobile ready.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers looked into email data from Q4 2017 to come to their results. During that timeframe, smartphone users accounted for just under half (46%) of email-driven orders; that is a 33% YoY increase. Researchers further found tablet orders decreased by about 14% YoY, and that desktop orders fell 18%. This, they say, is a clear signal that mobile is where marketers need to focus.

"Marketers would be wise to prioritize mobile in 2018. If they unlock the key to increasing the size of orders customers make on mobile, they can earn 40 percent more revenue this year," said Michael Iaccarino, president of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "To meet that challenge, marketers need a cross-channel communications platform that bridges the gap between mobile and desktop and a creative partner who is well-versed in the mobile experience."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Triggered emails show a 2x higher conversion rate than non-triggered emails and a 3x higher unique click rate
• Subscriber lists received 19% more email YoY during the reporting period
• Unique opens increased 8%
• Unique clicks increased 3%

The full report can be found here.

Tags: email content, email marketing, mobile email, mobile marketing, Yes Lifecycle Marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/02/study-results-signal-importance-of-mobile-for-email.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.