Study results signal importance of mobile for email

by Kristina Knight

Researchers looked into email data from Q4 2017 to come to their results. During that timeframe, smartphone users accounted for just under half (46%) of email-driven orders; that is a 33% YoY increase. Researchers further found tablet orders decreased by about 14% YoY, and that desktop orders fell 18%. This, they say, is a clear signal that mobile is where marketers need to focus.

"Marketers would be wise to prioritize mobile in 2018. If they unlock the key to increasing the size of orders customers make on mobile, they can earn 40 percent more revenue this year," said Michael Iaccarino, president of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "To meet that challenge, marketers need a cross-channel communications platform that bridges the gap between mobile and desktop and a creative partner who is well-versed in the mobile experience."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Triggered emails show a 2x higher conversion rate than non-triggered emails and a 3x higher unique click rate

• Subscriber lists received 19% more email YoY during the reporting period

• Unique opens increased 8%

• Unique clicks increased 3%

The full report can be found here.

