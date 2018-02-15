BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : February 15, 2018


Study finds not all native ads are equal in consumers' eyes

While it may seem simple to push more ad dollars into the 'native advertising space', the truth is that native is just as complex as the more traditional digital ad space. New data out from my6sense sheds light on which types of native ads are the most engaging from a consumer state of mind.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers studied how consumers interacted with different native ad types - recommendation widgets, in-feed ad units, textual, and other formats. What they found is that in-feed ads showed 2x higher CTR and engagement numbers than recommendation widgets, and up to 10x higher CTRs and engagement than in-ad units.

They further found that mobile screen size, while admittedly smaller than desktop, isn't a hindrance to native ads. Mobile native ads saw double the CTR of desktop native ads.

"In the same way Olympic champions utilize a broad range of training activities to achieve peak performance, my6sense marketers achieving the highest engagement rates and publishers generate the greatest revenue by running all three native ad units in parallel - recommendation widgets, in-feed and in-ad," said Avinoam Rubinstain, CEO & founder, my6sense.

From the advertiser and publisher side of things, recommendation widgets continue to lead the way, accounting for about one-third of native ads. The widgets are followed by in-feed native units (30%) and in-ad native units (25%).

Tags: advertising, advertising strategy, My6Sense, native ad trends, native advertising










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/02/study-finds-not-all-native-ads-are-equal-in-consumers-eyes.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.