Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : February 15, 2018
Study finds not all native ads are equal in consumers' eyes
While it may seem simple to push more ad dollars into the 'native advertising space', the truth is that native is just as complex as the more traditional digital ad space. New data out from my6sense sheds light on which types of native ads are the most engaging from a consumer state of mind.
Researchers studied how consumers interacted with different native ad types - recommendation widgets, in-feed ad units, textual, and other formats. What they found is that in-feed ads showed 2x higher CTR and engagement numbers than recommendation widgets, and up to 10x higher CTRs and engagement than in-ad units.
They further found that mobile screen size, while admittedly smaller than desktop, isn't a hindrance to native ads. Mobile native ads saw double the CTR of desktop native ads.
"In the same way Olympic champions utilize a broad range of training activities to achieve peak performance, my6sense marketers achieving the highest engagement rates and publishers generate the greatest revenue by running all three native ad units in parallel - recommendation widgets, in-feed and in-ad," said Avinoam Rubinstain, CEO & founder, my6sense.
From the advertiser and publisher side of things, recommendation widgets continue to lead the way, accounting for about one-third of native ads. The widgets are followed by in-feed native units (30%) and in-ad native units (25%).
Tags: advertising, advertising strategy, My6Sense, native ad trends, native advertising
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study finds not all native ads are equal in consumers' eyes
- Top 5 tips to improve social customer service
- Unilever CMO pulls no punches addressing Facebook's toxic environment
- Will Amazon's new moves cement them as a retail leader?
- Ad blocking and anti-ad blocking an "escalating arms race"
- Study results signal importance of mobile for email
- More cybercrime, more consumers wanting protection
- Third of consumers will spend more after positive chatbot experience
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers