Study finds not all native ads are equal in consumers' eyes

by Kristina Knight

Researchers studied how consumers interacted with different native ad types - recommendation widgets, in-feed ad units, textual, and other formats. What they found is that in-feed ads showed 2x higher CTR and engagement numbers than recommendation widgets, and up to 10x higher CTRs and engagement than in-ad units.

They further found that mobile screen size, while admittedly smaller than desktop, isn't a hindrance to native ads. Mobile native ads saw double the CTR of desktop native ads.

"In the same way Olympic champions utilize a broad range of training activities to achieve peak performance, my6sense marketers achieving the highest engagement rates and publishers generate the greatest revenue by running all three native ad units in parallel - recommendation widgets, in-feed and in-ad," said Avinoam Rubinstain, CEO & founder, my6sense.

From the advertiser and publisher side of things, recommendation widgets continue to lead the way, accounting for about one-third of native ads. The widgets are followed by in-feed native units (30%) and in-ad native units (25%).

Tags: advertising, advertising strategy, My6Sense, native ad trends, native advertising