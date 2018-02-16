BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : February 16, 2018


Paper coupons continue to reign despite marketers' emphasis on mobile, digital

Despite marketers' emphasis on digital and mobile, consumers continue to regularly clip and use paper coupons. Research reveals that ignoring paper coupons means missing out on targeting a large chunk of coupon users.

by Helen Leggatt

In the digital age there is still one marketing channel where paper reigns... coupons. Research conducted by ATYM Market Research found that nearly 8 in 10 (79%) consumers say they normally use paper coupons. That's compared to 47% who use online coupon codes, 38% print online coupons from websites to use in-store and 25% that use mobile coupons via apps.

Even among younger age group paper coupons remain popular. According to a report from IRI, 61% of Millennials cut out coupons to save money.

Last year alone, $3.1 billion was saved by consumers, thanks to coupons. However, overall coupon redemption fell. According to research from NCH Marketing Services, this was due to marketers' increasing their emphasis on digital distribution by 27%. While this contributed an additional 47% in paperless coupon redemption, that category still made up less than 12 share points of all coupons redeemed last year.

To this end, marketers need to focus on developing ways to connect with consumers and deliver targeted coupons across all channels. Juniper Research forecasts that digital coupon redemption will rise by 94% by 2022, by which time 80% of coupons could be redeemed on a mobile device, and chatbot coupon volume will rise from 25 million to 1.1 billion. But paper coupons should not be dismissed. Instead, by using predictive analysis to create personalized paper circulars, marketers can ensure consumers receive discounts and promotions that are relevant.

Tags: coupons, digital marketing, ecommerce, mobile marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/02/paper-coupons-continue-to-reign-despite-marketers-emphasis-o.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.