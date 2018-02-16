Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 16, 2018
Paper coupons continue to reign despite marketers' emphasis on mobile, digital
Despite marketers' emphasis on digital and mobile, consumers continue to regularly clip and use paper coupons. Research reveals that ignoring paper coupons means missing out on targeting a large chunk of coupon users.
In the digital age there is still one marketing channel where paper reigns... coupons. Research conducted by ATYM Market Research found that nearly 8 in 10 (79%) consumers say they normally use paper coupons. That's compared to 47% who use online coupon codes, 38% print online coupons from websites to use in-store and 25% that use mobile coupons via apps.
Even among younger age group paper coupons remain popular. According to a report from IRI, 61% of Millennials cut out coupons to save money.
Last year alone, $3.1 billion was saved by consumers, thanks to coupons. However, overall coupon redemption fell. According to research from NCH Marketing Services, this was due to marketers' increasing their emphasis on digital distribution by 27%. While this contributed an additional 47% in paperless coupon redemption, that category still made up less than 12 share points of all coupons redeemed last year.
To this end, marketers need to focus on developing ways to connect with consumers and deliver targeted coupons across all channels. Juniper Research forecasts that digital coupon redemption will rise by 94% by 2022, by which time 80% of coupons could be redeemed on a mobile device, and chatbot coupon volume will rise from 25 million to 1.1 billion. But paper coupons should not be dismissed. Instead, by using predictive analysis to create personalized paper circulars, marketers can ensure consumers receive discounts and promotions that are relevant.
Tags: coupons, digital marketing, ecommerce, mobile marketing
