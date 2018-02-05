Investment plans shine light on future of AI in business docs

by Kristina Knight

"In many industries business documents are frequently written to customers, insurance companies, etc. A good example is the termite control company I hired," said Glever founder Xiaoxin (Aaron) Yin. "After the termite treatment I received a detailed two-page report, explaining where the termites were found in my house and what treatments were applied. The staff told me each year he wrote more than 500 such reports, and the whole company produced more than 10,000. All these reports were written letter-by-letter (with copy-paste probably), and some of his colleagues still wrote with pen and paper. If there were an automated writing assistant just like Glever for resume, they could have written their reports on tablets or smartphones, by supplying key information such as location of termite and type of treatment, and then clicking on the most appropriate contents generated by AI."



Such reports or communications are needed in almost every customer-facing industry: Home repairs, Auto repairs, Clinics, Veterinaries, Legal firms, Personal finance, and many more. Even in industries that do not generate reports for every customer, such as online retailers, online travel sites and shipping companies, need to communicate about many customer requests every day, such as refund, exchange, or damage reimbursement. These tasks can be made easier by automated writing as well.



"In general, documents play a most important role in day-to-day business communications. Each customer-facing or insurance-facing business spends a lot of manpower in reading and generating documents. AI can play an important role in helping us understand and generate documents, which will allow us focus on more important and creative tasks," said Yin.

Tags: AI content creation, artificial intelligence, business content, business documents, Glever, Innotech Capitals