How marketers can use data better

Kristina: With so much new data being collected every day, how can marketers make sure they're using the most recent and relevant data for their customers?

Aytekin Tank, CEO of JotForm: Data is the bedrock of all businesses because it's what we use to make informed decisions. Self-reported data is arguably the most important type of data because it's relevant, allowing your customers to read and directly answer the questions your company has, and sending you their feedback in real time. When customers respond to your organization, you're able to see what they think, feel, and want. Knowing this information will show you what's working and what's not and will help you make smarter decisions. A great way to gather this type of self-reported data is to ask for it regularly with specific questions and form fields, so you're able to aggregate the data as a whole and analyze patterns. All of this can be done through using online forms.

Sharrifah Al-Salem, business development at Asana: It's important to be consistent in data collection to ensure an accurate representation of whatever information is being captured. But culling disparate pieces of information is tricky, especially when marketers have an increasingly complex dataset to work with. Data overload is a real problem, so anything that makes data gathering and analysis more consistent and actionable is always a welcome innovation. Self-reported data, whether it is an online order or before the download of a piece content, is a great way to ensure that you're gathering the information relevant to creating a customer profile for your company. By requiring certain fields, you're not only gathering relevant information, but you ensure you gather specific information in a consistent manner. When you collect the same information per customer it allows you to see patterns and test what kind of marketing outreach works the best with each. But it's not just about the most recent data but also about aggregating this data and seeing patterns of what works and doesn't work. And when you see these patterns in customer behavior based on information such as household income, job title, or industry, you not only can better target individuals, but you will know what works well and what doesn't over time.

Kristina: How does the partnership between JotForm and Asana help with this?

Aytekin: JotForm and Asana have figured out a way to optimize data collection for businesses through first, gathering data via online forms and second, creating actionable, trackable tasks from that data. JotForms offer many types of form fields, so your company can customize questions to get the most relevant information. Once data is collected, it's important to have an organization method in place so that your data can be analyzed and your company can make optimal business decisions. This is where Asana comes into play - you only have to connect your JotForm to Asana once, and then all of the information collected through form submissions is automatically organized into actionable tasks. By transferring all new data into structured lists, you give yourself access to the most pertinent data and can make the best decisions based off of it.

Sharrifah: JotForm allows you to collect the data you need, including mandatory fields to ensure you get all the information you need the first time. The form only needs to be linked to an Asana Project once and from there, the information gathered via that form is mapped to a project workflow. Based on the information delivered via the form, next steps for interaction with a customer can be determined. These next steps are automatically tracked as Tasks in Asana, so any necessary follow up with a customer is consistent -- plus it's clear who is doing what by when.

And the flip-side is you're also managing the output of that information gathered, to build customer profiles. For example, a form field in JotForm can be mapped to Asana through our Custom Fields feature, and then the work data is sortable by that field. It pays off when entire workflows your team might have can be bulk-assigned based on this title. Your follow up outreach to a CIO should be different than your follow up with a marketing manager, and the JotForm-Asana integration makes this kind of informed workflow seamless.

Kristina: How will this partnership impact the digital space, as a whole?

Aytekin: In the past, organizations had to manually sort and organize data that was gathered via online forms - a very tedious and time consuming process. But now, with JotForm and Asana's integration, businesses can leave their data sorting worries in the past and let our automated process take charge. By simply connecting an online form to Asana, all responses will be automatically transferred from the form to organized lists full of tasks and actionable items - making life a whole lot easier. The digital space is ever-changing, and this integration is a phenomenal part of its current landscape.

Sharrifah: Modern digital marketers aren't just great at strategy, content, and channel optimization -- they're also great system thinkers. Asana together JotForm is a simple and powerful system to create efficient workflows from incoming data, in a transparent and collaborative way. Teams and organizations know who is doing what, and by when. Anyone can search and see what steps have been taken with a customer. These are all tenets of modern work, and both Asana and JotForm empower this new way of working.

The benefits are realized internally, too: teams can use JotForms and Asana to better manage work their internal work requests. For example, instead of ad-hoc work requests to a design team, that often come in last minute, sound urgent, and lack necessary detail, the work requests come in with all the right info and neatly organized ready for action.

Kristina: In what ways can marketers and retailers use this type of data/analytics collaboration to improve their overall strategy?

Aytekin: Data is king in this day and age. By implementing more data collection from online forms and being able to effectively organize and respond to that data, companies will improve their strategic initiatives. When a business gathers self-reported data, they are staying current with what customers need and want. And by arranging that data into actionable and trackable tasks, companies ensure that follow-up items are clearly laid out for their team, so that they can analyze and react to the data in the most efficient way possible. JotForm's online forms guarantee that data is always collected in an easy, consistent way. Asana complements this data collection process by organizing it so that organizations can effectively analyze, modify, and improve their strategic approach.

Sharrifah: Putting structure and consistency to the input of your data -- and ensuring the resulting output is in a trackable workflow -- ensures that your business is operating at maximum efficiency. And that's key to any strategy. The benefits for marketers and retailers are several: the data is consistent and accurate; the data can provide useful information; and the data is actionable. With Asana with JotForm, you have the power to both get accurate information (input) and do something with it (output), so whether it is fulfilling an online order, or making sure a sales rep follows the correct steps for outreach, teams can get work done instead of wasting time on work about work. Customers are open to outreach and marketing, but they expect it to be relevant and of interest to them. Asana and JotForms helps marketer and retailers achieve that goal.

