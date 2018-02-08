Expert: Influencers key in social campaigns

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What makes a good influencer for a brand?

Zackary Cantor, Director, Decision Sciences, GlobalWide Media: Effective influencers have two things in common. First, they are trusted advisors during the consumer decision-making process. Second, they do not have a history of negative sentiment regarding the brand and its products, as analyzed by social listening tools.



Kristina: How can brand ensure they're making the right - i.e. brand safe but also brand advocating - choice in this matter?

Zackary: This ties back to understanding the sentiment of the influencer in regard to your brand. Understand the influencer's past behavior, how they share their message and the level of credibility they have with those they influence.



Kristina: Which social networks are the best for influencer based campaigns?

Zackary: Influencer campaigns are not limited to social networks. In fact, we are seeing more and more influencers being targeted with digital display ads, videos and mobile ads. The key is ensuring that the influencer is aware of your brand and products and has the desire to share their experience and/or knowledge of those products within their social groups.



Kristina: How can brands use influencer campaigns outside the social space?

Zackary: Ensuring that the everyday influencers of users in your target audience are aware of your brand goes a long way. When we look at the impact of brand awareness across different individuals within the same social group, we go beyond just pushing a message out to encouraging interactive conversations about the brand. That's the difference between working with social influencers versus everyday influencers - the ability to drive word-of-mouth conversations about your brand.

Tags: GlobalWide Media, influencer marketing, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, social influencers, social marketing