Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 08, 2018
Expert: Influencers key in social campaigns
More ad dollars are headed in to social according to several experts, but the social space is increasingly crowded and hard to navigate for many brands. That, according to one expert is where influencers come in. A good influencer can reach more customers than a brand often can - and will likely be more trusted in the end.
Kristina: What makes a good influencer for a brand?
Zackary Cantor, Director, Decision Sciences, GlobalWide Media: Effective influencers have two things in common. First, they are trusted advisors during the consumer decision-making process. Second, they do not have a history of negative sentiment regarding the brand and its products, as analyzed by social listening tools.
Kristina: How can brand ensure they're making the right - i.e. brand safe but also brand advocating - choice in this matter?
Zackary: This ties back to understanding the sentiment of the influencer in regard to your brand. Understand the influencer's past behavior, how they share their message and the level of credibility they have with those they influence.
Kristina: Which social networks are the best for influencer based campaigns?
Zackary: Influencer campaigns are not limited to social networks. In fact, we are seeing more and more influencers being targeted with digital display ads, videos and mobile ads. The key is ensuring that the influencer is aware of your brand and products and has the desire to share their experience and/or knowledge of those products within their social groups.
Kristina: How can brands use influencer campaigns outside the social space?
Zackary: Ensuring that the everyday influencers of users in your target audience are aware of your brand goes a long way. When we look at the impact of brand awareness across different individuals within the same social group, we go beyond just pushing a message out to encouraging interactive conversations about the brand. That's the difference between working with social influencers versus everyday influencers - the ability to drive word-of-mouth conversations about your brand.
Tags: GlobalWide Media, influencer marketing, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, social influencers, social marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: Influencers key in social campaigns
- Expert: Facebook earnings call signals 'golden age' for video
- Experts weigh in on Google Chrome's filtering announcement
- Investment plans shine light on future of AI in business docs
- How marketers can use data better
- Audibility measurement continues to thwart MRC
- Amazon Go is open for business, what that means for retailers
- Consumers to brands: We love your ads but leave politics out of the Super Bowl
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers