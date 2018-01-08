BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
January 08, 2018


Study: Reviews matter, even offline

More and more consumers are shopping online. This trend was underlined during the recent holiday shopping season when digital shoppers spent 18% more YoY, and the season saw more than 10 billion dollar shopping days.

by Kristina Knight

In fact, according to Adobe's tracking of the 2017 holiday season, about half of all ecommerce traffic is now coming from mobile devices.

And, while more shoppers are going digital, so are reviews. That, according to new data from Bazaarvoice, is why both digital and brick-and-mortar stores need to become more invested in online reviews. Their data shows that nearly half (45%) of brick-and-mortar buyers are looking at digital reviews prior to shopping trips. That is a 15% increase YoY.

More than half (56%) of online shoppers are reading online reviews prior to purchase, according to the report. Here's how online reviews and product research are breaking down by category:

• 53% of Toy/Game buyers read reviews or research products online prior to buying
• 59% of Appliance buyers do so
• 58% of Health/Fitness/Beauty buyers do so
• 41% of Electronics buyers do so

"Go to any shop today and you'll likely see someone looking at their phone - they might be texting a friend, checking social media, or reading product reviews and comparing prices. For brands and retailers it that lat piece that worth paying attention to," write the Bazaarvoice experts.

The full Bazaarvoice report can be found here.

Not all was bright for the holiday season, however. According to the MasterCard SpendingPulse, overall retail growth online increased about 3.6%, that's nearly a full percentage point under expected growth.

"Overall, sales came in just above the lower end of the range we were expecting, maintaining the slower, modest growth we've been seeing throughout the year," noted Michael McNamara, vice president of research and analysis for MasterCard Advisors. The full SpendingPulse report can be found here. He added, "Most industry observers had adjusted their sights down, but anyone who was looking for this holiday season to kick-start a new wave of growth would find these numbers falling short of expectation."

Tags: 2017 holiday shopping trends, Adobe Digital Insights, ecommerce, ecommerce reviews, MasterCard SpendingPulse, retail content, retail reviews










