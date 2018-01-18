Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : January 18, 2018
Study finds publishers key to consumer engagement
There is new data out that may push marketers' dollars to publishers' pockets. That is because nearly half (44%) believe that publisher driven content is connecting better with consumers, sometimes even better than brand-created content.
The survey also found that just over one-third (38%) of marketers believe branded video is key to a good video strategy. In fact, many believe branded video is more important than traditional video formats. Comparing the two, 35% of marketers say they'll increase spending on the creation and distribution of branded video while 28% said they expect to increase spending on pre-, mid-, or post-roll digital formats.
Those findings, from Trusted Media Brands, is why more marketers will be pushing ad dollars into the creation of branded video, as well as publisher portals to distribute the content.
"One of the main goals of marketers today is to authentically connect consumers with their brands," said Vince Errico, Trusted Media Brands' chief digital officer. "As brands seek ways to efficiently produce video to engage their key audiences, branded video will continue to grow in importance and marketers will view publishers as trusted content creators because of their ability to create visually exciting content in brand-safe environments."
Other interesting findings from the Digital Video Outlook report include:
• 39% say distributing content via premium publishers is brand safe
• 33% say premium publishers bring content expertise to the table
• 60% believe social media helps brings video to scale
• 52% believe social delivers by increasing consumers' engagement
Though social is believed to increase engagement and add scale, marketers surveyed say premium publisher sites offer much better measurement and ROI.
The full white paper can be downloaded here.
