BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : January 18, 2018


Study finds publishers key to consumer engagement

There is new data out that may push marketers' dollars to publishers' pockets. That is because nearly half (44%) believe that publisher driven content is connecting better with consumers, sometimes even better than brand-created content.

by Kristina Knight

The survey also found that just over one-third (38%) of marketers believe branded video is key to a good video strategy. In fact, many believe branded video is more important than traditional video formats. Comparing the two, 35% of marketers say they'll increase spending on the creation and distribution of branded video while 28% said they expect to increase spending on pre-, mid-, or post-roll digital formats.

Those findings, from Trusted Media Brands, is why more marketers will be pushing ad dollars into the creation of branded video, as well as publisher portals to distribute the content.

"One of the main goals of marketers today is to authentically connect consumers with their brands," said Vince Errico, Trusted Media Brands' chief digital officer. "As brands seek ways to efficiently produce video to engage their key audiences, branded video will continue to grow in importance and marketers will view publishers as trusted content creators because of their ability to create visually exciting content in brand-safe environments."

Other interesting findings from the Digital Video Outlook report include:

• 39% say distributing content via premium publishers is brand safe
• 33% say premium publishers bring content expertise to the table
• 60% believe social media helps brings video to scale
• 52% believe social delivers by increasing consumers' engagement

Though social is believed to increase engagement and add scale, marketers surveyed say premium publisher sites offer much better measurement and ROI.

The full white paper can be downloaded here.

Tags: advertising, advertising content, digital video trends, social marketing, Trusted Media Brands, video advertising, viral marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/01/study-finds-publishers-key-to-consumer-engagement.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.