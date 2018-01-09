Should you really be jumping on new tech bandwagons?

by Helen Leggatt

Chatbots, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), voice assistants - all news ways to spend a marketing budget and be seen as cutting edge. However, research conducted by digital agency Code Computerlove found that focusing on improving current offerings may be more attractive to consumers.

Just 18% of the 1,000 consumers surveyed for the research said they were looking for new digital experiences from brands, whereas 38% stated what they most wanted in 2018 was improvements in the digital channels they already use.

The survey also investigated consumer appetite for digital technologies touted as being the biggest areas of growth in 2018 such as voice assistants, VR, AR, mobile payments, and chatbots.

Commenting on the survey findings, Louis Georgiou from Code Computerlove said, "None of the five trending consumer technologies we looked at have reached true mass adoption yet, but voice assistants and mobile payments are the closest to becoming mainstream, whilst VR and AR still have the longest way to go."

A third (35%) had experienced voice assistant interactions via devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and 62% found the experience good or very good, although less than a quarter expressed interested in using voice to interact with brands in 2018.

Mobile payments, the second most used technology among those surveyed, is something 26% of respondents said they used in 2017 and 23% want to use it more in the coming year. Three-quarters of those who had used mobile payments said their experience was good or very good.

According to Georgiou, "while being ahead of the curve with new digital experiences can of course be a game changer for some, jumping on the trends band wagon can be a costly mistake for many - where the technology is simply not yet ready for a meaningful and worthwhile customer experience, or simply not a solution that adds any value".



Tags: 2018, augmented reality, chatbots, marketing, technology, trends, virtual reality