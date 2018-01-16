Should marketers personalize content by age?

by Kristina Knight

This although age-based targeting is a key part of engagement. Boomers won't always be engaged by content geared to Millennials, for example, any more than non-parents would be engaged by content geared toward parents.

Personalizing content based on personal preferences - and age ranges - argue some, is a missed point by marketers who do not do it.

"Personalization isn't limited to a customer's name; and marketers who go beyond this simple data point in order to customize communications will reap the benefits," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Marketers should tailor content to their customers' habits and demographics. Fairly easy-to-implement adjustments, such as triggered campaigns and lifecycle messaging, will go far."

As to the personalization methods marketers are using, about one-quarter are personalizing based on customer's names, or on their birthday, or one past browsing behaviors. And, of those who are personalizing marketing messages based on age, about two-thirds do so via email while nearly 40% are using age-based personalization on social media or websites.

"The takeaway from the data is obvious: consumers want marketers to personalize content based on their individual characteristics and attributes, and marketers still struggle to do so," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, the parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "To alleviate personalization woes, marketers need a partner that can help them enhance and leverage their customer data in order to improve personalization, and as a result, increase revenue."

The full report can be found and downloaded here.

Tags: age based targeting, email marketing, email personalization, personalization trends, Yes Lifecycle Marketing