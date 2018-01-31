Reports show AI, social increasingly important for marketers

by Kristina Knight

New data out from Marin Software indicates artificial intelligence is paying off for marketers. According to their Q4 2017 data paid search CTRs increased about 75%, and much of that is credited to publishers' use of AI to better match ads with customers.

"We see that Google is leveraging its machine learning capabilities to match users with highly targeted ads, leading to substantially increased engagement. Activity on the Marin platform shows that advertisers are increasing spend on dynamic ad formats, like Shopping Ads, which deliver higher click-through rates and drive high-performance campaigns," said Wes MacLaggan, SVP Marketing at Marin Software.

Marin's data further found that mobile CPCs, which account for just over half of the overall spend, increased 25% YoY, and that social CPMs increased about 44% YoY.

Meanwhile, new data out from 4C Insights underlines the importance of paid social advertising; their Q4 2017 data shows an increased spend of 54% YoY, with Facebook paid ads increasing 125% YoY. This increased spend is another indicator that brands and marketers are increasingly reliant on social to reach consumers.

"The bottom line is that in today's multiscreen, multitasking world, brands must maneuver more strategically than ever to engage their target audiences. When it comes to "social" in 2018, the best way to break through is with paid placement," said Aaron Goldman, CMO, 4C Insights.

The 4C Insights report also highlights cable/primetime advertising, with researchers noting that despite the increased spending in social, TV is still bringing in more than $200 billion.

