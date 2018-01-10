Reports ID trends to watch in digital content consumption

by Kristina Knight

BuzzAngle is breaking down how consumers are engaging with digital music content. According to the report digital music consumption increased nearly 13% in 2017, with audio streaming increasing just over 50%. Most of those streams (80%) are from subscription streams.

One more big find: on any given day in 2017 there were two times more streams than there were song downloads.

Meanwhile, YuMe data shows that consumers are using their connected TV devices at least daily; they also note that the sale of connected televisions has doubled since 2013, and that the average household has 3 CTV devices. In 2018, CTV's outnumber tablets with 60% of households owning CTV devices but only 57% owning tablets.

"We believe CTV devices have become prominent fixtures in the lives of today's connected consumer," said Michael Hudes, Chief Revenue Officer, YuMe. "To reach and influence connected consumers, marketers must take into account shifts in device preference and behavior, elevate the role of CTV in cross-screen campaigns, deliver targeted ad campaigns and sync campaigns across platforms."

As to which devices are getting the most television play, smartphones remain the most-used second-screen device used to view television programming at 51%. Long form content - movies, TV programming - are still watched the most via television set. Short form content - YouTube videos, product videos, etc - are most-viewed via tablet or mobile devices.

