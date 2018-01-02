Expert: How AI, ABM will affect 2018

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: AI is one of the most talked about trends in the technology industry right now. What's your opinion on the hype versus reality of AI as it relates to sales and marketing?

Joe Chernov, CMO, InsightSquared: "But 'the machine' told me the campaign would work" isn't going to fly at a board meeting. For business-to-business sales / marketing, where data sets are smaller and sales cycles are more complex than they are for our consumer industry counterparts, AI is just one input for decision-making.

Kristina: As the CMO of a high-growth tech company, what new tools or technologies are you evaluating for your sales and marketing teams to use next year?

Joe: The minute I mention a technology, I'm going to have every business development rep in that category filling my in-box. Honestly, I want to make better use of the core technologies in our stack, like Engagio for Account-based Marketing and our own Slate solution for more sophisticated marketing reporting.

Kristina: Are lead gen forms in or out in 2018?

Joe: Hopefully they are closer to being out in 2018. I appreciate that the team at Drift is trying to slay that dragon. It's a smart message for them because forms are an aspect of marketing that buyers and sellers mutually dislike.

Kristina: When we spoke to you in August, we discussed the rise of the popularity in the sales operations profession and its growing importance within an organization. What advice can you offer sales and marketing leaders to ensure their sales ops team is designed to help execute high-level business strategies in 2018?

Joe: Roll sales, marketing and business ops into a "revenue ops" function to remove some of the inefficiencies and redundancies that exist when each specialty is nestled comfortably into its own line of business.

