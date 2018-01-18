Email preference centers increase consumer trust

by Helen Leggatt

The DMA's Consumer Email Tracker 2017 report underscores email's role in people's day to day lives. Nearly all (99%) of consumers check their personal email daily and check the inbox around 20 times a day.

And, once consumers have an email address it is rarely abandoned. Eighty-percent still have, and use, their 'first ever' email address as their main account. Nearly six in 10 (59%) say they have never deactivated an email account.

However, consumers are managing their email by holding 2-3 email accounts and using them for different purposes. Forty-four percent have an email account specifically for marketing messages and 49% said they need to recognise the brand before opening any communication.

When asked how businesses should handle personal data, being able to tailor marketing communications came out on top (37%), highlighting the importance of having an accessible preference center. The benefits to consumers of a preference center is control - the ability to define what messages they receive, and how often they receive them. Clear privacy policies are also increasingly important to consumer trust (37%).



