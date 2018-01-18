Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : January 18, 2018
Email preference centers increase consumer trust
Consumers cite email preference centers and clear privacy policies as drivers of trust that brands are handling their data properly, according to new data released by the Direct Marketing Association (DMA UK).
The DMA's Consumer Email Tracker 2017 report underscores email's role in people's day to day lives. Nearly all (99%) of consumers check their personal email daily and check the inbox around 20 times a day.
And, once consumers have an email address it is rarely abandoned. Eighty-percent still have, and use, their 'first ever' email address as their main account. Nearly six in 10 (59%) say they have never deactivated an email account.
However, consumers are managing their email by holding 2-3 email accounts and using them for different purposes. Forty-four percent have an email account specifically for marketing messages and 49% said they need to recognise the brand before opening any communication.
When asked how businesses should handle personal data, being able to tailor marketing communications came out on top (37%), highlighting the importance of having an accessible preference center. The benefits to consumers of a preference center is control - the ability to define what messages they receive, and how often they receive them. Clear privacy policies are also increasingly important to consumer trust (37%).
Tags: data privacy, email marketing, personal data, trust
