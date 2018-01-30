Early Super Bowl ads put focus on drinks

by Kristina Knight

Other interesting findings from Amobee's data show that throw-backs might be key for advertisers. That, because about two-thirds of the content to Pepsi's Super Bowl content is related to model Cindy Crawford's 1992 ad, and not more recent Justin Timberlake content.

But, whatever the ad, Amobee's experts believe this new data shows the overall importance of advertising during the big sporting event.

"The early Super Bowl ad leaderboard shows the cumulative effects of investing in the big game. Beverage brands like Pepsi, Coke, and Anheuser-Busch have been fixtures of the Super Bowl for years and, even before most of the teasers are unfurled, they are already are top of mind around the event for the audience. That doesn't mean that first time advertisers can't make an impact around the Super Bowl, just that the audience has a built up awareness and expectations around the ads from those more veteran participants.For newer advertisers to stand out, augmenting the broadcast buy with a robust digital campaign will likely help level the playing field, in terms of awareness," said Jonathan Cohen, Principal Brand Analyst, Amobee.

Social is expected to have a large impact on Super Bowl ads and content sharing, and according to Unified, Facebook and Instagram will lead the way there. Their research indicates that whether ads are cross-network or single platform, the two social giants are responsible for about half of brands' social spending.

What does that mean for this advertisers this year? Unified's experts believe brands will see CPMs ranking between 22% and 36% higher YoY.

"On Facebook and Instagram, users are expected to especially engage with video ads, contributing to advertisers paying 33.7% and 43.6% lower CPVs respectively compared to non-Super Bowl initiatives," write the experts. "On Twitter, advertisers who invest in engagement objective campaigns can see CPCs that are 97.7% lower than non-Super Bowl initiatives. Video should also be a strong choice here as well, with 35.6% lower CPVs compared to than non-Super Bowl campaigns."

