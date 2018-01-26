BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : January 26, 2018


66% of marketers using cloud software suites still unable to meet goals

Ahhh, technology - it makes marketers' lives so much easier, doesn't it? Well, not according to recent research from real-time marketing cloud platform Resulticks the results of which found that, despite investment in technology, marketers still aren't able to meet marketing goals.

by Helen Leggatt

Resulticks' report, 'Marketing Flab to Fab', reveals that more than two-thirds (67%) of marketers have made major investments in martech. Nearly half (48%) of which invested in major cloud software suites and 1 in 5 (19%) invested in the integration of a "best of breed martech stack".

However, 66% of marketers who use cloud software claimed that, despite the technology, they were unable to meet their marketing goals and more than a third of suite users felt they required still more technology to fully meet their needs. Only 23% claim their current stack helps them meet all goals

"From our experiences as a martech solutions provider, we've seen many marketers challenged by lack of integration since most of the cloud software suites are sold as independent modules," says Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks.

"With so many moving parts, it's increasingly difficult for these suites to deliver on their promises. The problems often lie in the technology marketers have acquired and consequently their inability to synthesize and leverage data seamlessly to communicate contextually with their audiences."

Interestingly, more than half (55%) felt that martech vendors over-hyped concepts leading to market confusion.

Tags: marketing, martech, technology, trend










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/01/66-of-marketers-using-cloud-software-suites-still-unable-to.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.