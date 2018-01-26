66% of marketers using cloud software suites still unable to meet goals

by Helen Leggatt

Resulticks' report, 'Marketing Flab to Fab', reveals that more than two-thirds (67%) of marketers have made major investments in martech. Nearly half (48%) of which invested in major cloud software suites and 1 in 5 (19%) invested in the integration of a "best of breed martech stack".

However, 66% of marketers who use cloud software claimed that, despite the technology, they were unable to meet their marketing goals and more than a third of suite users felt they required still more technology to fully meet their needs. Only 23% claim their current stack helps them meet all goals

"From our experiences as a martech solutions provider, we've seen many marketers challenged by lack of integration since most of the cloud software suites are sold as independent modules," says Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks.

"With so many moving parts, it's increasingly difficult for these suites to deliver on their promises. The problems often lie in the technology marketers have acquired and consequently their inability to synthesize and leverage data seamlessly to communicate contextually with their audiences."

Interestingly, more than half (55%) felt that martech vendors over-hyped concepts leading to market confusion.



Tags: marketing, martech, technology, trend