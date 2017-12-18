Top tips for improving subscriber engagement

by Kristina Knight

Be aware of volume/frequency

"When you double the number of emails to a recipient, you don't double their engagement but you more than double their likelihood of an unsubscribe or spam-report. Take note of what you're sending now... will you change it/increase it?" said Scott Heimes, CMO, SendGrid.

Create a drip

"Your recipients receive a lot of mail. We suggest sending preliminary emails to recipients asking them if they want to opt into more emails around certain events or holidays, then pay attention to engagement trends," said Heimes.



Test, test, test

"Email marketing cannot be a one sized fits all approach or solution. Many companies throw ideas at a wall (or at customers in this case) to see what sticks instead of testing them to ensure they work," said Heimes.

Keep your subject short and concise.

"In 2016, the most popular holiday email subject line length was 7 words, although shorter subject lines saw higher engagement, with 2 word subjects being correlated with the highest engagement," said Heimes.

Tags: advertising, email marketing, email marketing content, email marketing engagement, email marketing tips, SendGrid