BizReport : Email Marketing : December 18, 2017
Top tips for improving subscriber engagement
While we're still in the midst of the holiday shopping season, it's also time to start thinking about how to keep those new email subscribers engaged after the holiday season. One expert offers a few tips for increasing email engagement numbers after December 25.
Be aware of volume/frequency
"When you double the number of emails to a recipient, you don't double their engagement but you more than double their likelihood of an unsubscribe or spam-report. Take note of what you're sending now... will you change it/increase it?" said Scott Heimes, CMO, SendGrid.
Create a drip
"Your recipients receive a lot of mail. We suggest sending preliminary emails to recipients asking them if they want to opt into more emails around certain events or holidays, then pay attention to engagement trends," said Heimes.
Test, test, test
"Email marketing cannot be a one sized fits all approach or solution. Many companies throw ideas at a wall (or at customers in this case) to see what sticks instead of testing them to ensure they work," said Heimes.
Keep your subject short and concise.
"In 2016, the most popular holiday email subject line length was 7 words, although shorter subject lines saw higher engagement, with 2 word subjects being correlated with the highest engagement," said Heimes.
- Expert: How merchants and marketers can prep for holiday chargebacks
- Vicarious viewing pushes up popularity of unboxing videos
- What FB Messenger opening to ads means to marketers
- Millennial brand ambassadors - it takes one to know one
- Marketers should address strategy in maturing influencer economy
- Expert IDs tech trends to watch for 2018
- $65b spent this holiday, new trends emerging in ecomm
