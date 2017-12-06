BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Social Marketing : December 06, 2017


Top 3 tips to improve social marketing

Whether marketers have a physical store or do all business digitally, social media is an increasingly important want to connect with customers. The problem is that many marketers continue to struggle with the right balance of social content. Here are three tips to improve social media strategy.

by Kristina Knight

First, optimize social profiles to improve search rankings

"Social media aids in improving your rankings. Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook profiles impact the search results on Google and Bing. When someone searches for your brand, your local business profiles on social media show up in the results as well. But if these profiles aren't optimized, you can be missing out on online and physical traffic," said Alex Porter, CEO, Location3.

Second, ensure employees know how to continue customer conversations

"Whenever your brand or a customer posts a photo, tweet, video or any content on your social page or their own, a conversation is started. Users can discuss their experiences with your brand, and you can respond to customer reviews, both positive and negative. This helps your brand reach and engage with new potential customers, ultimately contributing to increased revenue and profit," said Porter.

Third, utilize the 'pay to play' philosophy

"81% of Americans have a social media profile and in 2017, the number of worldwide social media users reached 1.96 billion. Because of this, it's vital for brands to be utilizing paid social advertising to target customers during their purchasing journey," said Porter. "Social platforms are also a great way to increase sales. Most customers usually research online before visiting a store to purchase. If there is significant content around your brand on social media, and users are engaging with your brand, it can pique the interest of prospective customers. This will, in turn, drive more offline sales to your store."

