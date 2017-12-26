Top 3 tips to a stronger segmentation strategy

by Kristina Knight

Promote category-specific sales

"For customers who have shown interest in a specific product category, send them personalized offers based on the exact product lines they've browsed on your website. You can personalize it based on browsing behavior, purchase history, gender, location, and more, making the sale as relevant as possible to your buyer," said Eric Keating, VP of Marketing, Zaius.



Feature products viewed/added to cart in standard promotions

"The best marketers are already delivering cart and browse abandonment campaigns featuring products that customers have browsed on your site or left abandoned in a cart. But top performers will go a step further and include this kind of behaviorally based content in newsletters and other promotional emails, encouraging buyers to think about that purchase again and increasing the likelihood of a purchase," said Keating.

Recommendations

"Using machine learning technology, you can offer your buyers specific product recommendations based on their past behavior. The more that shoppers browse and purchase, the more the algorithm learns about their preferences and can automatically recommend the products they're likely to enjoy," said Keating.

Tags: advertising strategy, advertising tips, segmentation strategy, segmentation tips, Zaius