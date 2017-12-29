Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : December 29, 2017
Top 3 strategies for brands to improve global presence
Digital devices continue to 'shrink' the world, making it possible for a small brand in the US to connect with consumers in India. This trend of business - and consumers - crossing borders means marketers need to have a firm strategy in place to both attract and serve these customers. Here are three tips.
Think local but on a global level
"One very important, overarching strategy brands should consider when improving their global presence is to maintain a local mentality about each potential market. This might sound oversimplified," said Sigvart Voss Eriksen, CEO, Tapad. "First, find a local partner that can help you understand the regional audience. For example, global scale with local relevance requires precise localization and personalization. Merging digital marketing with a reliable, global identity solutions partner can make achieving this much more feasible and inexpensive."
Think about what devices are being used in different regions
"Second, be aware of what devices your audience is using. While audiences in one region might rotate between desktop, mobile, tablet, etc., those in other markets -- such as Southeast Asia -- are more often switching between multiple mobile devices. Knowing which devices are in use will help you connect with global audiences where it matters," said Voss Eriksen.
Study how different regions approach martech
"Last but not least, take into account how each market has adopted technologies like programmatic media, various social platforms, etc," said Voss Eriksen. "What works in one region might not be impactful in another, so having a strong sense of the relevance of these technologies will help you be more relatable, and reliable, in the eyes of local customers."
Tags: advertising, advertising strategy, email marketing, martech trends, mobile marketing, Tapad
