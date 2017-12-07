Set-jetting increasing as fans flock to TV show locations

by Helen Leggatt

According to the World Travel Market London 2017 industry report, 10% of consumers now choose their holiday destination with their favorite movie or television series in mind. Lord of the Rings fans flock to New Zealand. Croatia, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Spain, Morocco and Malta are cashing in on Game of Thrones fans. The UK tourist industry has been bolstered by shows such as Broadchurch (Dorset), Downton Abbey (Highclere Castle) and Victoria (Isle of Wight).

And, while 'screen tourism' is popular among fans, it's great for business, too.

A survey conducted to ascertain the effects of the hit television show Broadchurch on tourism-related businesses in West Dorset found that more than three-quarters (77%) of businesses reported an increase in customer numbers in 2013 of which nearly half (47%) believed the uptick was due to the show. Nine out of 10 businesses 'agreed' or 'strongly agreed' with the statement "I welcomed Broadchurch - it is the boost this area needs" of which 46% strongly agreed.

Similarly, Game of Thrones boosted Northern Ireland's visitor spend to a record £417m (US$558m) during the first half of 2017 and, according to the country's tourism chief executive, John McGrillen, this year is on course to be its busiest visitor year ever.

Increasingly, countries are co-operating on tourism promotion with show producers, such as enhancing incentives. New Zealand offered Disney a 5% increase to the 20% government grant it offers for production of the movie 'Pete's Dragon' in 2016. This was due to a marketing partnership with Tourism New Zealand who subsequently reported that 92% of people who saw the publicity campaign became more motivated to visit the country.

According to New Zealand politician, Simon Bridges, since 2014 the grant has supported more than 50 international productions and created thousands of jobs. Furthermore, without the grants the country could not have attracted the NZ$3.3bn (US$2.25bn) in spending.

