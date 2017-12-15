Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : December 15, 2017
Millennial brand ambassadors - it takes one to know one
Millennials comprise the largest group of consumers and they are an uncompromising bunch. Engaging with Millennials requires passion, honesty, and social awareness - exactly the qualities that Millennials themselves demonstrate.
Millennials see themselves not only as consumers of products and services, but also as creators resulting in memes, fan fiction, and even self-professed brand ambassadors using social media and video. This is good news for brands looking to tap into the Millennial market.
Millennials are more likely to show off their purchases to friends and head online to write product reviews than older counterparts. This, coupled with their drive to share, their hunger for information, and their desire to consult online social contacts and media before making a purchasing decision, makes for the perfect brand ambassador.
The bad news for brands is that in order to earn a Millennial's loyalty they must demonstrate their role in society and the wider world. Recent research into what values make Millennial women loyal to a brand found that 51% believe brands should give back to society instead of just making a profit. Almost as many (49%) believe companies should do more to protect the environment, a brand philosophy 39% would pay more for.
Millennials rely on online reviews and are savvy enough to have a 'feel' for the genuine article. Furthermore, they like authenticity. Brands must, therefore, give Millennial ambassadors the freedom to talk openly and honestly about products and services and steer the messaging away from being obvious advertising. When a Millennial brand ambassador feels their opinions are valued and respected this further deepens a sense of brand ownership and investment.
Ultimately, your brand ambassadors are going to want a reward for their focus on a brand. However, thinking only in terms of cash does not acknowledge their desire to feel a part of a brand nor the importance they place on social and environmental issues. Consider giving brand ambassadors roles and responsibilities within the wider marketing team, make them privy to upcoming initiatives, and involve them in product launches and development.
Alternatively, provide Millennials ambassadors with the tools to effect change on their community and environment by heading up local initiatives such as a litter pick up event, fundraising, or supporting a local cause.
Tags: Millennials, brand ambassador, brand marketing, social marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How merchants and marketers can prep for holiday chargebacks
- Vicarious viewing pushes up popularity of unboxing videos
- Top tips for improving subscriber engagement
- What FB Messenger opening to ads means to marketers
- Millennial brand ambassadors - it takes one to know one
- Marketers should address strategy in maturing influencer economy
- Expert IDs tech trends to watch for 2018
- $65b spent this holiday, new trends emerging in ecomm
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers